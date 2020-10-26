Bay Springs adds two part-time police officers

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Bay Springs Police Department added two part-time officers to its team Monday morning.
Mayor J.E. Smith swore in Allen Whigham and Coty Blakeney. The men are now officially part-time police officers in Bay Springs.
They say they are proud to join the force. Whigham explains,
“The reason I applied for the job in Bay Springs is I believe in helping people, all the time,” Whigham said.
“I worked in Jasper County for the last two years, and I really just enjoy being around the people here,” Blakeney said.
Police Chief Richard Mays Jr. says one of his goals as chief is to expand the force to better serve the area. He explains adding these two part-time men means there will be more officers on the clock on both weekdays and weekends, just a call away and eady to serve the community.
“Making sure the community is safe, making sure the that the citizens are taken care of here in Bay Springs. That’s going to be our main goal," Mays said. "Our main goal is to make sure our citizens are protected day and night. So we’re just trying to get some more officers aboard so we can make sure we can accomplish that mission.”
Smith welcomed the men to the force and agrees having the ability to properly serve the community is a priority.
“We just swore, I think, two good part-time policemen in," Smith said. "I’ve known him forever and I just met him, and he’s an awful nice guy. We’re getting part-time policemen in case we need them, we got folks to call.”
Whigham previously served with the Jackson State Campus Police. Blankeny worked with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The part-time officers are starting this week and Mays says he is planning to add full-time officers to the force in the future as well.
