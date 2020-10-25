Skies mostly cloudy for Pine Belt Sunday night

You can expect mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the upper 50s.
On Monday look for partly cloudy skies with highs around 81 and lows in the lower 60s.
On Tuesday there is a 30% chance for isolated showers with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the 60s.
Tropical Storm Zeta could be near our area Wednesday and Wednesday night with heavy rain and strong winds. Be sure to keep up with future forecasts.
By the weekend expect much cooler and drier weather with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
