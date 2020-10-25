Pine Belt Prep Football-Week VIII-Roundup II

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -Friday night offered a prep football showdown between Region 5-2A’s undefeateds, Taylorsville and Puckett high schools.
As it turned out, said showdown was not much of a contest.
Quarterbacks Ty Keyes and LaZae Beavers combined to throw for 250 yards and four touchdowns as the defending Class 2A champion Tartars tamed the Wolves, 48-6.
Keyes completed 5-of-8 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns. Beavers, an eighth-grader, completed 8-of-9 passes for 78 yards and a score.
Taylorsville (6-1, 4-0 Region 5-2A) led 13-0 after the first quarter and then scored three more times in the second period to lead 34-0 at halftime. The Tartars finished with 413 yards total offense.
Jeff Pittman rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown on four carries and Travis Keyes ripped off a 60-yard scoring run.
Arterious Miller had two catches for 115 yards and a touchdowns, Tyreek Evans had two catches for 30 yards and a touchdown. Jalon Clark had a 20-yard touchdown catch, while Karson Evans added a 27-yard scoring catch.
The Taylorsville defense, which did not surrender a point until Puckett (7-1, 2-1 Region 5-2A) got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter chipped in to the scoring with Cedrick Beavers' 42-yard interception return.
Taylorsville will travel to Mize High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-3) picked up a forfeit win Friday from Heidelberg High School.
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - John Campbell caught a touchdown pass and ran for another score Friday as the Clarke County Bulldogs topped the Jasper County Bulldogs in a Region 5-2A matchup.
Derryon Gray completed 4-of-9 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown for Enterprise-Clarke (5-1, 2-1).
Kristan Milsap led Enterprise with 104 yards rushing on 20 carries, while Daniel Swain added 68 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
Bay Springs (2-4, 1-3) i scheduled to host Laurel High School at 7 p.m. Friday.
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Gators (2-6, 2-4 Region 4-1A) piled up 354 yards rushing Friday to get past the Rebels.
D’Kari Hudson ran for 127 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and Marquess Triplett had 67 yards and a score on just six carries.
Leviticus Boyd rushed for a 2-point conversion and Derrick Davis caught a 2-point conversion pass.
Richton (2-5, 1-4) will travel to Mt. Olive High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Pirates (4-4, 4-2) won their fourth consecutive region game Friday with a 36-8 victory over Salem High School.
