Jones County continues with courthouse beautification project

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County continues with its courthouse beautification project.
Two magnolia trees outside the Jones County Courthouse have been removed.
The Jones County Board of Supervisors is now working on improving the landscape and exterior appearance of the building.
Before removing the trees, Danielle Ashley, board attorney and chief administrative officer, says the board had to first hire an arborist to submit a report to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.
“What the report said is that the trees were planted so close to the building that the trees were no longer going to grow and if they are going to continue to grow, they’re going to grow under the courthouse, which interferes with the drains and interferes, you know, with the overall function of the courthouse,” Ashley said. “Now the main focus is to just kind of clean out the lawn and then we’re also going to look at improving the look of the building, maybe through pressure washing, whatever we need to do that complies with the department of archives and history to clean up the building. The trees left a lot of residue on the building.”
Ashley says grass has been planted on the west side of the building, where one of the trees was removed from.
