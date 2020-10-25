Jones County continues with courthouse beautification project

“What the report said is that the trees were planted so close to the building that the trees were no longer going to grow and if they are going to continue to grow, they’re going to grow under the courthouse, which interferes with the drains and interferes, you know, with the overall function of the courthouse,” Ashley said. “Now the main focus is to just kind of clean out the lawn and then we’re also going to look at improving the look of the building, maybe through pressure washing, whatever we need to do that complies with the department of archives and history to clean up the building. The trees left a lot of residue on the building.”