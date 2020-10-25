Jones Co. Board of Supervisors encourage residents to continue wearing masks

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Coronavirus numbers continue to rise across Mississippi and although Jones County was not one of the counties added to Gov. Tate Reeves' mask mandate, the Jones County Board of Supervisors are still encouraging residents to wear their masks.
The last report by the Mississippi State Department of Health showed Jones County as one of the counties in the state with the highest case count in a two-week period.
“It’s just so important to not let your guard down and to continue to wear a mask,” Danielle Ashley, board attorney and chief administrative officer said. “In all of our county buildings, we’re still requiring people to wear a mask when they come in and that’s for the safety not only of our employees but also the safety of other people in the courthouse. There’s a lot of business that’s conducted in these county buildings and now is not the time to relax on the requirements.”
The last numbers reported by MSDH showed Jones County had 2,924 total cases and 84 deaths.
According to MSDH, Jones County had 191 cases from Sept. 28 – Oct. 11.
