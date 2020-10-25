JCSD seeking two armed robbery suspects

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects involved in an armed robbery that happened Sunday night.
According to JCSD, the armed robbery took place a the Chevron fuel station/convenience store located at 4529 U.S. Highway 15 North in the Shady Grove community at 7:37 p.m.
One suspect is described as a black man standing at around 6-feet in height, weighing about 250 pounds, and was wearing a black shirt and black shorts, while the second suspect is described as also being a black man standing around 5-foot-11-inches in height, weighing about 180 pounds and was wearing a camouflage jacket with blue jeans.
Both suspects were wearing masks, but the taller suspect wore glasses and was armed with what is believed to be a large frame revolver, possibly stainless steel.
No injuries were reported, but the store clerk was frightened by the incident and was evaluated at the scene by a Shady Grove Fire & Rescue emergency medical responder and EMServ Ambulance Service after the robbery.
The suspects are considered armed and dangerous and are traveling together, but there is no description of the getaway vehicle at this time.
If anyone has information on the identity of the two suspects or their getaway vehicle, contact JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or the Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).
