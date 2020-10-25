Hattiesburg Jaycees chapter president wins national award

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 2020 chapter president of the Hattiesburg Jaycees was recently named one of three recipients of a national award.
Bethanie Miller is one out of three other winners of the 2019 JCI USA Heidi Jutner award.
The award is given out annually to recognize outstanding local vice presidents on a national level.
Along with being the 2019 chapter president, Miller served other roles for the Jaycees, including being the 2019 Christmas Parade chairperson, which helped the chapter gain five new members.
Recently, Miller was featured on JCI USA’s blog for an article she wrote on taking risks even when it means failing.
Despite the challenges brought by COVID-19, Miller continues her personal and professional growth by leading the Hattiesburg Jaycees to growth in 2020 as she continues her Jaycees career in 2021 by serving as the 75th State President of the Mississippi Jaycees.
Right now, the organization is actively recruiting new members. For more information on how you can join the Jaycees, you can contact Bethanie Miller at (601) 336-0527 or hattiesburgjaycees@gmail.com.
