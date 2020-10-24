10th Annual PDI Reunion held in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Phillips Drive-In celebrated their 10th Annual Reunion with their biggest show ever Saturday.
The event kicked-off with music by several local bands, including the Bible Tones.
In addition to the music and PDI burgers, a car show featured some classic cars and hot rods.
The event ends with headliner, Nashville singer T. Graham Brown.
“It’s going to be a great show, it’s absolutely free of charge,” Ken Keyes, event organizer, said. “The car show will have probably 200 cars in it and we’re looking for a big turnout and ask you to bring your family out. It’s a very family-oriented event and we just appreciate everything you guys do to help us and we want you to be part of it tonight.”
Keyes thanks Community Bank for sponsoring the event.
