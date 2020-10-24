“Souls to the Polls” encourages Laurel residents to vote

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A group of Jones County residents gathered this morning to remind residents to vote.
Volunteers with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Project Vote hosted a small rally, called, “Souls to the Polls.”
The goal was to encourage a large voter turnout for the general election.
“We wanted to get the community involved, let people know that your vote counts, and that you need to get out and vote because our country needs you,” said Amber Henry, a volunteer with MLK Project Vote.
“Don’t take it for granted at all,” said Lisa Marsh, another volunteer. “You may think that it’s not important, but it is because we can see some changes from 25 years ago, five years ago.”
Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
