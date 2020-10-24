Purvis business hosts balloon release to honor those who’ve had breast cancer

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - The owner of a Purvis business hosted a special event Saturday afternoon to honor those who’ve had breast cancer.
Beauty and Blessings Gift Shop & Boutique owner Sheila Easterlin, along with many of her family and friends, released dozens of pink balloons during a first-ever breast cancer awareness event.
Easterlin’s shop is also decorated in pink this month.
Easterlin is also a breast cancer survivor.
She was diagnosed in 2015.
“I really do a lot with the Pink Ribbon Fund and we just like to get out there and help as many ladies as we can,” Easterlin said. “We want you to definitely get out there and get your mammograms, but definitely, this is something that we’re going to do all year round, it’s not just in October.”
Easterlin opened her business on Sept. 1.
