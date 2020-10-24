Pine Belt Women’s Sertoma hosts first fundraiser

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt Women’s Sertoma held its first annual cornhole tournament Saturday at Dixie Golf Association in Laurel.
Dozens of people showed up for the fundraising event and took part in the competition.
“This is our first fundraiser and we’re really excited about it,” Penny McNeer, President of Pine Belt Women’s Sertoma said. “Our mission where all these funds, one-hundred percent of these funds will go to, is to support the speech and hearing community through education and support and that’s our goal, so we’re really excited about today’s event.”
McNeer says the group is also raffling off a $2,500 vacation, which will go towards your dream vacation. She says raffle tickets are $10 and the winner can opt for a $2000 cash option if they don’t feel comfortable traveling during the pandemic.
McNeer thanks all the sponsor’s for making the cornhole tournament possible.
