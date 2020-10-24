Patchy fog overnight going into Sunday morning

Overnight expect some patchy fog to develop and that should hang around until early Sunday morning.
During the day Sunday expect partly cloudy skies by the afternoon with highs around 71. Lows Sunday night will again be in the upper 50s.
Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Monday with highs back in the lower 80s and lows in the 60s.
Tropical Depression # 28 has formed in the northwestern Caribbean Sea and is forecast to move into the SE Gulf of Mexico early next week.
Please keep up with future forecasts as we could see some impacts here Wednesday and possibly into Thursday.
By Friday and Saturday look for cooler and drier air to return to the area.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.