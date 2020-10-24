Lumberton clinches 5th consecutive Region 4-1A football crown

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The ingredients may vary, but over the past five years, Lumberton High School has provided a four-star football feast for its faithful.
Senior Roberts Henry scored four touchdowns Friday night, three on the ground and one through the air, as the Panthers clinched a fifth consecutive Region 4-1A championship with a 56-0 victory over visiting Resurrection Catholic High School.
“It’s something we’re proud of,” Lumberton coach Zach Jones said. “I think it’s thirty-four straight region wins, and that’s something we take pride in.”
Lumberton (7-1, 7-0 region) logged its seventh consecutive victory after a lopsided loss to Bay Springs High School to open 2020.
Jones said Friday’s win also should keep the Panthers on home turf when the Class 1A playoffs get underway in three weeks.
Henry rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries, grabbed a 21-yard touchdown pass and ran in a 2-point conversion.
“He really runs hard and sets us up,” Jones said. “We move him around, play him at running back, play quarterback, receiver.”
Junior Rodney Parker is another of the Panthers' Swiss Army knives, a multi-talented player capable of playing multiple positions.
“He’s probably the most fun guy on the team,” Jones said of Parker. "He definitely gets our mojo going, both in practice and in a game.
“He does a good job for us.”
Friday, Parker played primarily at quarterback for the second consecutive week, completing 7-of-14 passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 97 yards and a score on 17 carries and scored on two, 2-point conversions.
"(All I’m thinking is) “don’t tackle me,'” Parker said. “I’m just looking to make a play, find the open man.”
Lumberton’s defense once again did more than its fair share. Resurrection Catholic (5-3, 4-2 Region 4-1A) managed just two first downs, netting a negative 16 yards total offense.
“I’ve said this all along: I think this is the best defense we’ve had since we’ve been here,” Jones said. “I know we’re the most physical that we’ve been on defense since we’ve been here and we kind of set the tone early (Friday) with that.”
Senior Tevon Jessie left his mark all over the Lumberton stat sheet. He completed 1-of-2 passes, including a 35-yard touchdown pass to freshman Kalyjah Willis to close out the scoring.
Jessie also rushed three times for 60 yards and caught four passes for 51 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown reception.
Junior Shavante Toney had 37 yards and a touchdown on six carries and Markees Johnson ran for a 2-point conversion.
“Offensively, we’re not where we want to be, but we’re getting there,” Jones said. “We were better than we were the week before. We just have to keep working at it.”
Lumberton will have an open week after seeing a non-region game at Faith Academy in Mobile, Ala., cancelled.
The Panthers will wrap up their regular season on Nov. 6, when they visit Mt. Olive High School.
