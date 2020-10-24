Laurel police take part in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Laurel, Miss. (WDAM) - Today is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day and the Laurel Police Department is one of several law enforcement agencies in the Pine Belt that took part in the event.
“Its prescription drugs or anything in pill form. We can’t take needles and things such as that,” said Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox. "You come in, it’s anonymous, you get rid of it. All we have to do is box it up and weigh the boxes and meet the DEA. They take it and dispose of it properly. "
This is the seventh year for the police department to participate in drug takeback day.
Cox says it benefits families because it allows them to rid of old prescription drugs.
“It allows you to get these unwanted, unneeded, unused prescription, or expired prescription drugs, out of your home where they might be used by an addicted. They might be unintentionally hurt a child if they get into it,” says Cox.
This even helps out with the environment.
“If you think about it when you flush something down the toilet or put it in the landfill, it can get back in the water table,” Cox said. “And you may say, ‘Well, I’m Branden Walker, I’m just pouring one pill bottle down the toilet.’ That’s not much and your right. But over time we’ve done it. We’ve taken in, not including today, about 1,400 pounds. So that’s a lot. And I was looking at the DEA literature earlier and they’ve taken in almost 13 million pounds.”
The Diversion Control Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration holds drug take-back days twice a year.
We’ll let you know how much was collected at this location and other participating locations when that information comes into our newsroom.
