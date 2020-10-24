Hellfighters USA hold 6th Annual Freedom Ride

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Hellfighters USA held their 6th Annual Freedom Ride Saturday.
Kickstands went up at 2 p.m. and more than 200 motorcycles took off for their 50-mile ride.
“Every year it’s been increasing, it gets better and better,” Mike Shirley, manager at Hellfighters USA said.
In addition to the freedom ride, American Daredevil Bubba Blackwell gave a performance and jumped over 10 Jeeps in his Harley-Davidson.
“It’s not my biggest jump by far but I haven’t rode like I said in quite some time,” Blackwell said. “The cool part about my job is if I’m a complete failure, it’s still a great show.”
Shirley says they expect to celebrate until Midnight. All proceeds benefit Mission at the Cross Recovery Center.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.