Gametime - Week 8
By Taylor Curet | October 24, 2020 at 12:43 AM CDT - Updated October 24 at 12:43 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A rainy Friday night did not put a damper on the week 8 action around the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at some of the scores from around the area:

  • Lumberton (56) Resurrection Catholic (0)
  • Oak Grove (24) Brandon (22)
  • Purvis (35) FCAHS (6)
  • Hattiesburg (33) Long Beach (2)
  • West Jones (42) Natchez (12)
  • Laurel (34) Brookhaven (12)
  • Magee (14) Jefferson Davis County (7)
  • Madison-Ridgeland Academy (28) PCS (0)
  • Taylorsville (48) Puckett (6)
  • Perry Central (14) Collins (0)
  • Columbia (33) Seminary (0)
  • Franklin County (26) East Marion (8)
  • Leake County (16) Richton (8)
  • Mendenhall (25) Northeast Jones (8)
  • Enterprise-Clarke (18) Bay Springs (6)
  • Wayne Academy (24) Winston Academy (14)
  • Oak Forest Academy (41) Columbia Academy (8)
  • Sebastopol (8) Stringer (2)
  • Picayune (48) Pearl River Central (0)
  • Poplarville (48) Greene County (7)

Thursday

  • Petal (37) Meridian (20)
  • West Marion (44) Tylertown (22)
  • Mount Olive (36) Salem (8)

