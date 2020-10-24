Gametime - Week 8

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A rainy Friday night did not put a damper on the week 8 action around the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at some of the scores from around the area:
- Lumberton (56) Resurrection Catholic (0)
- Oak Grove (24) Brandon (22)
- Purvis (35) FCAHS (6)
- Hattiesburg (33) Long Beach (2)
- West Jones (42) Natchez (12)
- Laurel (34) Brookhaven (12)
- Magee (14) Jefferson Davis County (7)
- Madison-Ridgeland Academy (28) PCS (0)
- Taylorsville (48) Puckett (6)
- Perry Central (14) Collins (0)
- Columbia (33) Seminary (0)
- Franklin County (26) East Marion (8)
- Leake County (16) Richton (8)
- Mendenhall (25) Northeast Jones (8)
- Enterprise-Clarke (18) Bay Springs (6)
- Wayne Academy (24) Winston Academy (14)
- Oak Forest Academy (41) Columbia Academy (8)
- Sebastopol (8) Stringer (2)
- Picayune (48) Pearl River Central (0)
- Poplarville (48) Greene County (7)
Thursday
- Petal (37) Meridian (20)
- West Marion (44) Tylertown (22)
- Mount Olive (36) Salem (8)
