Barktoberfest raises money for Petal Dog Park

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Girl Scouts hosted their first-ever event to help improve the Petal Dog Park Saturday.
It was called, “Barktoberfest” and the goal was to raise money to replace exercise equipment that was lost in a tornado.
The event featured games, dog contests and a lot of arts and crafts vendors.
“Initially, we thought it was going to be a one-time thing, but when we got out here and saw everyone having a great time and having a good turnout, we’re going to do it every year,” said Melissa Brady, manager of the Petal Perry County Service Unit for the Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi.
The Girl Scouts are hoping to raise $5,000 to buy the new exercise equipment.
“We have a goal of $5,000. We’re nowhere near it, but we’re going to work until we get there,” Brady said.
