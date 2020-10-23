Warriors ride best start since 2014

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Oak Grove Warriors are off to their first 6-0 start since 2014, which is also the best start under head coach Drew Causey.
Oak Grove (6-0) sits atop Region 3-6A with three games to play but Brandon (4-4) will have something to say about that unblemished record on Friday.
“[Brandon is] actually playing a lot of young kids,” said Oak Grove head coach Drew Causey. A lot of sophomores are playing for them, so a young football team. Defensively, they’re still really talented. They’ve struggled a little bit on offense, but it’s still Brandon and you know they’ve got great players. You got to show up ready to play."
