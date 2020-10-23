Two charged in Sunday shooting behind Hattiesburg bar

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police charged two Hub City men Friday in a weekend shooting.
Lacedrick Perryman, 21, and Jamarquis Tate, 22, were each charged with three counts of shooting into a dwelling and three counts of shooting into a motor vehicle after a Sunday shooting behind Nostalgia Lounge on East Front Street.
Police responded to the bar after 1 a.m. and said four empty vehicle in the back parking lot had been hit by the gunfire.
No one was injured in the shooting, according to Hattiesburg police.
“These types of careless acts of violence and disregard for other individuals' property and well-being will not be tolerated in the City of Hattiesburg,” Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker said in a news release. “As I have stated before, if you commit a violent act in this city, we will find you, and we will bring you to justice.”
Perryman and Tate were booked into the Forrest County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
