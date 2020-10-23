Suspects charged for string of Forrest Co. commercial burglaries

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three people were taken into custody Thursday for their connection in a string of commercial burglaries in the Forrest County community.
According to Forrest County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Scott Lees, 38-year-old Jeffery Lusignan, of Hattiesburg, was charged with commercial burglary, and Mika Ann Rodrigue, 35, of Hattiesburg, was charged with accessory after the fact.
The third suspect, Christopher Runnels, 41, of Petal, was arrested by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office for a misdemeanor charge, was transported to Jones County Sheriff’s Office for a bench warrant and will be transported to Forrest County to face a commercial burglary charge.
FCSO thanks the Covington County and Jones County sheriff offices for helping them in their efforts to apprehend those individuals.
