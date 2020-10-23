Sunny this morning, but thunderstorms are possible later today

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with clear skies and temperatures in the low 60s.
Skies will be partly cloudy today but scattered thunderstorms will be possible later this afternoon and into this evening. Highs will top out into the mid-80s. Temperatures will fall into the 70s this evening. Take your raincoat to those football games just in case. Lows overnight will bottom out in the mid-60s.
A few showers may linger into tomorrow, but most of us will stay dry for Saturday. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Skies will be sunny for Sunday and Monday with highs in the low to mid-80s.
A slow-moving front will increase rain chances for Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday of next week. Highs will be in the low 80s to upper 70s.
The cold front will finally move through on Thursday, giving us much cooler weather by the end of next week, just in time for those Trick-or-Treaters!
