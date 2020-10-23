R3SM hosts food distribution at Seminary church

SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - Families in the Seminary area who were impacted by last April’s deadly tornado were among those benefiting from a food distribution event sponsored by R3SM on Friday morning.
That organization, along with the Covington County Long Term Recovery Agency and other groups, gathered at Seminary United Methodist Church to hand out cases of water and bags of meats and fruits.
It was the first distribution of its kind since the twister struck on April 12.
Administrators with R3SM say they’ll host several other food distributions before the end of the year. That group is also helping to repair or replace some homes damaged in that storm.
