President Trump, Biden battle over COVID-19 vaccine in final debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDAM) - President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden went head-to-head in Music City Thursday night at Belmont University in the final debate of the 2020 election.
NBC News White House Correspondent Kristen Welker moderated the debate, asking the candidates about many issues facing our country including national security, race in America and immigration.
One of the prominent topics was COVID-19, and more specifically, a vaccine.
President Trump says it’s not for certain that we’ll see a vaccine in the next few weeks.
“You also said a vaccine will be coming within weeks,” said Welker. “Yes,” said Pres. Trump. “Is that a guarantee?” said Welker. “No, it’s not a guarantee,” said Pres. Trump.
He says it is a possibility we will see one soon.
“It will be by the end of the year, but I think it has a good chance,” said Pres. Trump. “There are two companies I think within a matter of weeks and it’ll be distributed very quickly.”
The President went on to list companies he says are close to having a vaccine ready.
“Johnson & Johnson is doing very well,” said Pres. Trump. “Moderna is doing very well, Pfizer is doing very well, and we have numerous others, but then we also have others that we’re working on very closely with other countries, in particular Europe,” said Pres. Trump.
Biden commented on how he would lead the country through the vaccine process.
“Make sure it’s totally transparent,” said Biden. “Have the scientists of the world see it, know it, look at it, go through all the processes.”
He claims President Trump’s timeline may not be accurate.
“We’re about to go into a dark winter,” said Biden. “A dark winter and he has no clear plan. And there’s no prospect that there’s going to be a vaccine available for the majority of the American people before the middle of next year.”
