Pine Belt Prep Football-Week VIII-Roundup I

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WDAM) - Jackson Allen and Micah Cherry connected for two touchdowns and Jeremiah Robinson ran for two more scores Thursday as Petal High School went on the road to claim a 37-20 victory over Meridian High School at Ray Stadium.
Allen completed 16-of-29 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions. Cherry hauled in eight passes for 77 yards and two scores.
Sophomore Ryan Poole powered Petal’s ground game, rushing for 107 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, while Robinson had 467 yards on eight carries and caught two passes for 31 yards.
Meridian (2-7, 2-4 Region 3-6A), playing for the first time in two weeks because of COVID-19, piled up 321 yards total offense, including 252 yards rushing.
The Panthers (4-4, 2-3) will host George County High School at 7 p.m. Friday.
TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WDAM) - Marcus Baggett ran for one touchdown and threw for another Thursday night as the Pirates won their fourth consecutive Region 4-1A football game.
Quandarius Hubbard rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, while Malachi Mickel picked up 33 yards and two scores n eight carries.
Baggett completed 3-of-4 passes for 37 yards. He also rushed eight times for 48 yards and a touchdown.
Jay Gordon caught two passes for 38 yards and a score and also picked up 24 yards on three carries against the Wildcats (1-7, 1-5 Region 4-1A).
The Pirates (4-3, 4-2) will host Richton High School at 7 p.m. Friday.
FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - Jayden Duncan threw three touchdown passes and Ja’kaden Mark ran for two more as the Trojans picked up the Region 8-3A road win.
Qavonte Swanigan blocked a punt, scooped up the loose and went 30 yards for Trojans' first score. He later caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Duncan as the Trojans built a 32-0 halftime lead.
Duncan also threw a 6-yard TD pass to Jartavious Martin and 36-yarder to Larry Magee against the Chiefs (1-7, 0-4).
Mark scored on an 8-yard run in West Marion’s 26-point second quarter, then added a 3-yard scoring run to open the third quarter.
The Trojans (6-2, 3-1) will wrap up their regular-season schedule by visiting Seminary High School at 7 p.m. Friday.
