Perkinston man pleads guilty to producing child porn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Perkinston man accused of making child porn at a home in Forrest County pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday.
Edward Lee Thomas, 48, pleaded guilty to producing images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Thomas was arrested earlier this year after Homeland Security received nearly 100 images and two videos showing child sexual abuse from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The investigation led agents to a home in Forrest County where the sexual images of two minors had been taken.
Investigators then obtained a search warrant for Thomas' home in Perkinston, where they found more than 4,000 images and 700 video showing minors participating in sexual activities.
Thomas faces at least 30 years in prison for the crime, but that maximum could jump to at least 50 years if a previous conviction for sexual battery of a child is determined to qualify Thomas for the harsher sentence.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 21, 2021, at 10 a.m. by U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden in Gulfport.
