PCS welcomes unbeaten MRA to Hattiesburg

“MRA’s a fantastic team,” said PCS head coach Derek White. “Some people think it’s the best football team in the state, rightfully so. Anybody they’ve played, they’ve beaten – out of state, public, private, anybody. They don’t have a whole lot of weaknesses. They can score any time and they’re really good on defense. It’s going to be a tall task for us.” “They do the little things right,” said PCS senior offensive lineman Wes Walters. “They’re not afraid to do what everyone else is afraid of. They’ve got some big guys up front on their offensive line and they got a good quarterback and a good receiving core. But at the end of the day, they’re just a bunch of high school guys just like us and everybody’s beatable.”