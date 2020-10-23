795 new COVID-19 cases, seven additional deaths reported in MS

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 113,800.
MSDH reported 795 COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths on Friday, bringing the state total to 113,876 cases and 3,238 deaths.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 13,108 COVID-19 cases and 358 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 970 cases, 26 deaths
- Forrest: 3,007 cases, 78 deaths
- Greene: 473 cases, 18 deaths
- Jasper: 679 cases, 17 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 405 cases, 11 deaths
- Jones: 2,891 cases, 84 deaths
- Lamar: 2,242 cases, 38 deaths
- Marion: 946 cases, 42 deaths
- Perry: 487 cases, 23 deaths
- Wayne: 1,008 cases, 21 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 97,675 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 941,532 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
