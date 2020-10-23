National Drug Take Back Day to be held Saturday

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement agencies in the Pine Belt are helping curb drug addiction and overdose deaths by participating in the National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.
The public is encouraged to check your medication for any that is unused or expired and take them to be disposed of properly.
The Laurel and Petal Police Departments will each have collection boxes in the lobby of their headquarters where you can safely drop them off.
Sgt. Michael Crawford, detective with the Petal Police Department, says making a routine check of your prescriptions can help keep them from falling into the wrong hands.
“It is a good idea to occasionally to check your medicine cabinet and make sure you don’t have expired or unused medications in there,” he said.
“If you’ve got some medications that don’t belong to you and you need to get rid of them, now is the time to do it, we have a drop box here so you can come in and put them in the box and no one will ask you any questions,” Crawford added.
Additionally, the Drug Take Back Program helps protect the environment by keeping the chemicals in the drugs out of the sewers and landfills.
