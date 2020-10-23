Molina Healthcare, PRVO hold free food truck event in New Augusta

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - “Swag bags” and free food were handed out to families in New Augusta Friday.
Molina Healthcare and Pearl River Valley Opportunities joined forces to make the event possible.
Here’s how the event came about.
“We’re very dedicated to partnering with community organizations to bring resources to the community that are needed," said Elnora Smith, member engagement specialist for Molina Health. "So, in speaking with Ms. Carter with the Pearl River Valley Opportunity, she said food was still scarce and it was a big need in the community. So, we decided to do a food truck day.”
Karen Williams, who attended the event, said it is to see organizations giving back to New Augusta.
“It was really nice, especially within a small community," Williams said. "Because so many times small communities are overlooked. So, for Molina to come and give us a visit we really appreciate that.”
Smith says its times like these that make a difference in each community.
“We are there for them and we’ll bring any resources we can to try and help out especially during this uncertain time with the pandemic,” Smith said.
The Holy Smokes Southern-Style Cuisine food truck made 150 meals to feed New Augusta residents.
The event was from noon to 1 p.m.
