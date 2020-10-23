Highlights - Thursday Night Football

FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - After four losses in five weeks, including three by a field goal or less, Petal was desperate for some positive momentum on Thursday.
The Panthers found it with a 37-20 win at Meridian. Petal improves to 4-4 (2-3 Region 3-6A).
No hangover for West Marion this week after last Friday’s thrilling 7-6 overtime win over Columbia.
The Trojans jumped out to a 26-0 lead over Tylertown on Thursday, eventually tackling the Chiefs 44-22 to improve to 6-2 (3-1 Region 8-3A).
