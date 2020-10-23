Hattiesburg employees making a difference through service projects

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg celebrated Make a Difference Day this year with multiple service projects throughout the week.
Mayor Toby Barker said he’s proud of city employees who participated in this week’s Make a Difference events.
“Each department chose to take part in some sort of service event," Barker said.
Service events included hand sanitizer drives and collecting donations, stocking little free libraries across the city, trash pick-ups in neighborhoods and a blood drive for the American Red Cross.
“Our goal for the blood drive was 25 donors, we believe we exceeded that by a good amount," Barker said. "This is the third year we’ve participated in Make a Difference Day, of course, this year getting everyone together and doing a lot of projects on one given day is probably not the best idea public health-wise.”
Barker hopes citizens will volunteer and complete their own service projects this weekend.
“Look around your community and see where the needs are," Barker said. "I see residents in our neighborhood and other neighborhoods when they’re walking their dog, take an extra bag and picking up the litter on the ground. It means just extending a word of encouragement to a fellow neighbor and being a good Hattiesburger.”
Barker said making an appointment to donate blood, offering to grocery shop for a loved one or volunteering at a local charity are all ways you can make a difference.
“All these things, while they may take only a little time in each person’s day, they have a big impact when we pool that effort collectively,” Barker said.
If you participate for Make a Difference Day, you post a picture to social media with the hashtag #MADDHburg and see people across the city participating.
