Former Lumberton fire chief charged with sexual battery, molestation

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former fire chief and mayoral candidate for the City of Lumberton is behind bars in Lamar County.
Sheriff Danny Rigel said Jerry Lee Walters Sr. has been charged with sexual battery and molesting, touching a child for lustful purposes.
According to Lamar County Jail records, Walters, 57, was booked into the jail on Wednesday. Rigel said a judge set Walter’s bond at $50,000 for the sexual battery charge and $30,000 for the molestation charge.
Further details about Walters' arrests were unavailable.
After retiring as fire chief for the City of Lumberton, Walters ran for mayor in 2015 and also served as an ordained minister.
