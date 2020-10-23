Fair Food Festival happening in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Magnolia Center Parking lot at the Laurel fairgrounds is full of fan favorite fair foods all weekend long.
“We’ve got a good array of everything," said Carrie Byrd, executive director of the Laurel Fair Commission. "From ice cream to funnel cakes, candy apples, Philly cheese steak, we’ve got some soul food out here. Just a little bit of everything.”
Since the South Mississippi Fair was canceled due to COVID-19, the fair commission decided to host the Fair Food Grab 'N Go Festival.
“We talked to our vendors and asked them if they wanted to come out and sell their fair foods," Byrd said. "Not only would it help them, but it would help our local patrons. Make them feel like a little bit of the fair was still here.”
Visitors are able to grab their favorite fair foods on the go. There are 12 total vendors.
“We wanted it to be in a way where we could social distance, people couldn’t come and sit down and socialize, so we could still protect people from the COVID," Byrd said. "It’s just really good. I think for the community. To make people feel like this is just a precursor for the fair to come next year.”
Admission for the fair is free.
Fair dood dates and times:
- Saturday, Oct. 24 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 29 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 30 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 31 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
