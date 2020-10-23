Devoted Dreamers hosting “Go On Girl” virtual conference Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Devoted Dreamers Foundation is a nonprofit with a mission to inspire the next generation of leaders.
The organization may sound familiar as the man behind the name is Mississippi native and New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis.
Devoted Dreamers' P.E.A.R.L.S. for Girls Program is hosting the “Go On Girls Conference 2020 EmpowHER" event Sat., Oct. 24.
“I believe that once they sign on they will be glad they did,” said Sue Davis.
Davis, who is the mother of Demario Davis, spoke about how both of them have had a passion to help the next generation.
“It’s a conference for preteens and teenage girls, as well as their mothers or caregivers,” Davis said. “We have this conference yearly to help girls and their moms with issues they may be facing. We give them tools and resources to be able to navigate the life they are living day-to-day and do it the best way possible.”
Confidence, leadership and self-love will be the focus for girls ages 8 to 18.
“Achieving their dreams and boosting their confidence. So, all of those things that will not only help them get past some of the things they are going through but also go in a positive direction thinking about all of the good things they have to look forward to in their future,” said Davis. “So, that’s what we are hoping they will walk away with, a positive outlook.”
Things will look different at this year’s event. Due to COVID-19, it’s going virtual.
“Anybody across the State of Mississippi or across the country can join in. This year, we are focusing on emotional and mental adversity,” said Davis. “We know things have looked different this year for girls with being out of school and dealing with the pandemic. So, we want to make sure we are focusing on helping them be their best mentally and emotionally.”
The event will host guest speakers, a band and even some virtual vendors.
Davis said it will be a welcoming environment that will also have break-out sessions for both girls and their moms.
It’s free and will kick off at 9 a.m.
For those who would like to attend, you can register at devoteddreamers.org. Once you register, you will receive a link to information to participate.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.