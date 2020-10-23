Bobcats bounce back big with road win

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Steve Buckley said it felt like the longest week of all time.
But seven days after Jones College’s crushing loss at Hinds, the Bobcats bounced back with a 40-27 win over Southwest Mississippi Community College.
Jones put up 553 yards of total offense in Summit on Thursday, led by Quaterius Hawkins' 299 yards passing and two touchdowns on 21-29 completions.
Collins grad Markel McLaurin hauled in quite a few of those passes for 114 yards and a touchdown. Freshman Romal Webb once again set the tone rushing with 167 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Jones (2-1) hosts Pearl River Community College (1-2) for the annual “Catfight” on Thursday at 7 p.m.
