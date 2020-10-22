Warm and sunny once again for Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with clear skies and temperatures in the low 60s.
Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon as highs top out into the mid-80s. Temperatures will fall into the 70s this evening. Lows overnight will bottom out in the low 60s.
A weak system will move through tomorrow, giving us a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will remain in the low to mid-80s.
The warm weather will linger into the weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.
Next week the area gets caught along a boundary between warm humid air and cooler drier air. That leaves us with hit and miss chances for rain nearly all week long. It won’t be a washout as each day looks to only have about a 20-30% chance for a shower, but it will mean you need to keep the umbrella handy.
