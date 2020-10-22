Tigers in tug-o-war for playoff spot with 3 weeks to play

“It’s just one of those things where we know we have to win each and every week,” Vance said. “We have to take it one week at a time, one game at a time and we can’t afford to drop one at this point of the season. I think our guys are showing up every day at practice to get better and with that mindset. That’s a big part of it – it’s not where you start, it’s where you finish. We feel like we’re a much better football team now than we were week one. The trick for us as coaches is to try to keep these guys motivated and they gotta come to practice every day with a mindset to get better.”