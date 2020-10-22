10th annual PDI reunion to be held in Laurel Saturday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of people are expected to attend the annual Phillips Drive-In reunion in Laurel Saturday.
The event will feature all sorts of classic cars and hot rods, an exhibition by motorcycle stuntman Bubba Blackwell and a performance from Nashville singer T. Graham Brown.
Proceeds will benefit the Mission at the Cross recovery center.
“We didn’t know at the onset of this that we would be doing this ten years later, but it has grown and grown and the community, the whole Pine Belt sort of expects it and we love doing it and we’ve got plenty of volunteers that help us and it’s a major event,” said Ken Keyes, organizer of the event.
Keyes said to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, masks are encouraged but not required.
He also said plenty of hand sanitizer will be available.
