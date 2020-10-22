PRCC’s Mitchell honored as MACCC’s Defensive Player O’Week

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College linebacker Noah Mitchell was named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced earlier this week.
Mitchell, a Greene County High School product made 14 tackles, including four tackles for loss with 1.5 sacks in the Wildcats' 28-21 win on Oct. 15 over East Central Community College.
Mitchell came up with an interception for a second consecutive week, with the one against ECCC setting up the score that put PRCC ahead for good.
The sophomore from Leakesville is averaging 14.5 tackles a game, tops among MACCC defenders. His 44 tackles also stand first in the MACCC rankings, while his two interceptions are tied for second in the league.
Mitchell and the Wildcats (1-2), off this week, will visit Jones College on Oct. 29 in the annual 'Cat Fight.
PRCC plays at Dobie Holden Stadium for the final time in 2020 at 7 p.m. Nov. 5, when the Wildcats will host Southwest Community College.
PRCC’s season wraps up with a Nov. 17 trip to Hinds Community College.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.