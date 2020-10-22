PRCC’s Mitchell honored as MACCC’s Defensive Player O’Week

Wildcats sophomore LB leads in total tackles, tackles per game

Pearl River Community College linebacker Noah Mitchell takes off with an interception in a win against East Central Community College. (Source: Bobby McDuffie)
By Tim Doherty | October 22, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 7:10 PM

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College linebacker Noah Mitchell was named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced earlier this week.

Mitchell, a Greene County High School product made 14 tackles, including four tackles for loss with 1.5 sacks in the Wildcats' 28-21 win on Oct. 15 over East Central Community College.

Mitchell came up with an interception for a second consecutive week, with the one against ECCC setting up the score that put PRCC ahead for good.

The sophomore from Leakesville is averaging 14.5 tackles a game, tops among MACCC defenders. His 44 tackles also stand first in the MACCC rankings, while his two interceptions are tied for second in the league.

Mitchell and the Wildcats (1-2), off this week, will visit Jones College on Oct. 29 in the annual 'Cat Fight.

PRCC plays at Dobie Holden Stadium for the final time in 2020 at 7 p.m. Nov. 5, when the Wildcats will host Southwest Community College.

PRCC’s season wraps up with a Nov. 17 trip to Hinds Community College.

