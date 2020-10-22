Pine Belt Prep Football-Week VII-Roundup III

TERRY, Miss. (WDAM) - Another football Friday night, another beatdown administered by Oak Grove High School.
Quarterback Kabe Barnett threw for a career-high 301 yards and five touchdowns as the Warriors never really gave Terry High School a chance in a 58-14 Region 3-6A contest.
The Warriors (6-0, 4-0) are off to the best start of a season in Coach Drew Causey’s six years at the helm. The last time Oak Grove started a season with six consecutive wins came in Coach Nevil Barr’s final season, 2014.
Friday night offered ample evidence of the brand of football the Warriors have been playing to reach this point.
After a relatively-tight first quarter that ended with the Warriors up 16-7, Oak Grove outscored the Bulldogs 28-0 to take a 44-7 halftime lead.
By night’s end, the Warriors had rolled up 507 yards total offense.
The defense did its share. Zach Little and Braxton Miller each had two sacks as the Warriors finished with eight quarterback takedowns.
Little finished with 10 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Miller had seven tackles.
Courtland Harris powered a running game that finished with 206 yards. He ran for 120 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Eugene Newell and Trey Lott each had a touchdown run as well.
Barnett, a first-year starter, completed 15-of-24 passes and topped the 300-yard mark for the first time this season, He matched his season-high for touchdown passes, with four receivers reaching the end zone.
Tyrell Pollard had five catches for 91 yards and two scores against Terry (1-5, 0-3).
Michael Reese had three catches for 54 yards and a score, Jaquerrius Gray had two catches for 53 yards and a touchdown and Raheem Fairley caught a 37-ytard TD pass.
Foster Mitchell turned in the Warriors' longest passing play of the night with a 52-yard catch.
The Warriors will return home to host Brandon High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (4-4, 2-2) picked up a forfeit win Friday from Meridian High School.
BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) Tyrion Sumrall ran for 137 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries as the Bulldogs picked up their first win in a coronavirus-ravaged season.
Quarterback James Bolton, completed 5-of-14 passes fo 85 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 86 yards and a score on six carries.
Jaden Scott caught two passes for 72 yards and a touchdown and Sumrall hauled in a 24-yard pass.
St, Patrick committed four turnovers, including three lost fumbles.
Perry Central (1-4, 1-1 Region 8-2A) will host Collins High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tigers (2-3, 2-0) downed East Marion High School 18-6 Friday
MT. OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - Quandarius Hubbard sparked a Pirates' ground game that put up 367 yards Friday, as Mt. Olive won its third consecutive game.
Hubbard ran for 195 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries, while Javeon Gordon added 93yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
Quarterback Marcus Baggett rushed got 70 yards on 10 carries, ran a pair of 2-point conversion and threw pass to Termon Lamb for a third conversion.
For Sacred Heart, Anthony Boyette ran o 56 yards a touchdown in seven carries.
Nick Pipkins rushed for 98 yards on 16 carries and caught two passes for 65 yards. Jude Bishop hauled in three passes for 35 yards.
Quarterback Andrew Grubbs completed 6-of-12 passes for 105 yards.
The Crusaders (0-8, 0-5 Region 4-1A) will host Clarkdale High School in a non-region matchup. The Bulldogs defeated Kemper County High School 24-18 Friday.
The Pirates (3-3, 3-2) will travel to Tylertown to rake on Salem High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats (1-6, 1-4) fell 48-20 to Puckett High School Friday.
TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WDAM) - Jawon Shaw and Cayden Bridges each ran for two touchdowns and quarterback Chandler Pittman threw for another pair of scores Friday as the Trojans remained unbeaten in Region 8-3A.
Pittman competed 12-of-21 passes for 175 yards and ran six times for 71 yards.
Shaw rushed for ran for 111 yards on 14 carries and Bridges added 21 yards on three carries.
Tristam Newsome scored on a 72-yard run.
Xavier Franks caught three passes for 89 yards and a touchdown, while Jaylen Floyd caught a 30-yard scoring pass.
Magee (8-0, 3-0) will host Jefferson Davis County High School at 7 p.m. Friday. After being shut down by COVID-19, the Jaguars (4-3, 1-2) picked up their first region win of the season with a 40-14 victory Friday over Seminary High School.
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Bobcats fell behind after one quarter Friday, and despite rolling up more than 520 yards total offense, never could catch up.
Marquis Crosby posted huge numbers again, rushing for 373 yards and a touchdown on a whopping 48 carries. He also completed 3-of-5 passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns.
On the season, Crosby is averaging 210.3 rushing yards per game, 18.8 yards per carry. Over nine games, Crosby has run for 2,668 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Cameron Shaw ran for 55 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, while catching a 20-yards scoring pass. Max McGee caught three passes for 69 yards and touchdown.
The Bobcats (7-2), who saw a six-game streak snapped, will jump out of the frying pan and into the fire at 7 p.m. Friday, when Madison-Ridgeland Academy comes to Hattiesburg at 7 p.m. Friday. The unbeaten Patriots (8-0) defeated Jackson Preparatory 50-24 Friday.
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jaguars broke out to a 13-0 Friday and then knew the game open by outscoring the Cougars 28-0 in the second quarter.
Wayne County clinched the District 3-4A championship with the victory.
Columbia Academy rushed for 280 yards, led by Kris Ginn, who had 150 yards on 15 carries. Preston Sauls added 60 yards on six carries.
Columbia Academy (0-8) will wrap up its season by traveling to Amite, La., to take on Oak Forest Academy at 7 p.m. Friday. The Yellowjackets (2-4) topped Parklane Academy 42-20 Friday.
Wayne Academy (6-3) also will hit the road, heading to Louisville to face Winston Academy at 7 p.m. Friday. The Patriots (6-3) shut out Clinton Christian Academy Friday, 31-0.
