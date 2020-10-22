Perry County expanding broadband internet access in rural areas

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Perry County officials are working to expand will soon have broadband available in more rural areas of the county.
“Federal and state government had recognized there’s a great need for internet access in the rural areas," said Paul Walley, attorney for the Perry County Board of Supervisors. “Perry County has portions of the county that don’t have any option for broadband high-speed internet access.”
Walley says internet access for rural areas of the county is long overdue and having it will benefit students who attend school virtually due to COVID-19.
“With so many students being at home and doing their work virtually, we’re hoping that these government state-federal programs will assist providers and encourage them to come to local areas, rural areas and provide that access,” Walley said.
Several companies have reached out to the board of supervisors to start planning.
“Dixie Electric recently approached the board of supervisors and made a presentation about the program they’re offering and it seems very promising, and we are in high hopes that that’s going to happen quickly," Walley said. "Singing River EPA also covers much of Perry County and we’re hoping that they’ll do the same thing.”
Dixie Electric’s first areas for broadband internet project will be from Ovett southeast down Highway 15 toward the Good Hope Community and down Highway 29 through Runnelstown and across east on Highway 42.
Some folks in Perry County could have access to high-speed internet toward the end of the year.
