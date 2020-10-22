958 new COVID-19 cases, eight additional deaths reported in MS

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to over 113,000.
MSDH reported 958 COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 113,081 cases and 3,231 deaths.
One death was reported from the Pine Belt as it comes from the Covington County area.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 13,002 COVID-19 cases and 358 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 953 cases, 26 deaths
- Forrest: 2,995 cases, 78 deaths
- Greene: 469 cases, 18 deaths
- Jasper: 677 cases, 17 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 400 cases, 11 deaths
- Jones: 2,877 cases, 84 deaths
- Lamar: 2,212 cases, 38 deaths
- Marion: 935 cases, 42 deaths
- Perry: 486 cases, 23 deaths
- Wayne: 998 cases, 21 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 97,675 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 941,532 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
