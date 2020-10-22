Michael Thomas status for Carolina game “uncertain”

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - The Saints are refreshed and ready to put on a better performance in the second half of the season than the first, coming off the bye in week six. Having their number one receiver back could help continue the team’s dominance in October, where they’ve won 14 straight games.
Michael Thomas was back at practice Wednesday but in limited action. Thomas has been out since week one with an ankle injury, but it was reported today that he has a new hamstring injury. The 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year was also disciplined by the team in week five for an altercation he had with teammate CJ Gardner-Johnson.
According to ESPN, as long as Thomas is healthy, the Saints' star receiver is eligible to return Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
