MDOC: Prisoners profited nearly $69K from contraband smuggling ring

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) uncovered a contraband smuggling ring that profited prisoners nearly $69,000.
MDOC investigators say inmates used electronic money transfers to finance the illegal sales of drugs, cellphones, and other contraband. The funds were intercepted and seized from both inmates and their accomplices on the outside.
The findings were made possible through MDOC’s new financial surveillance program called “Electronic Recovery and Access to Data” (ERAD).
All financial instruments including credit cards are illegal in prisons except for inmate accounts which their families use to buy them toiletries and snacks inside the prison.
“MDOC monitors activity in inmate accounts. Investigations and cell searches have led to the discovery of numerous electronic money transactions, such as ‘green dot’ cards and Cash app accounts, which inmates are not supposed to have," said MDOC Chief Investigator John Hunt. "Local district attorneys have confirmed that inmates are prohibited from having and using financial instruments. In essence, inmates were using green dot cards to covertly buy and trade illegal drugs, tobacco, cellphones, and other contraband with other inmates and some guards who will be prosecuted.”
MDOC will not release the names of inmates and officers involved until the investigation is complete.
“Contraband is used by gangs to control everybody else,” added Commissioner Burl Cain. “This is another example of the monetary powerbase that gangs have been building for years. They’ve been using this power to control cellblocks, to commit violence, kill inmates, and wreak havoc for all the other prisoners who are just trying to serve out their time and get free. Governor Reeves instructed us to make prisons safe again and today we took a major tool away from the gangs and are reducing the power they’ve had for far too long.”
Chief Investigator Hunt said MDOC will refer the cases to district attorneys for their review for possible presentation to a grand jury for formal charges to be brought against correctional officers and inmates involved in smuggling.
