Lamar County grades 6-12 transition to hybrid schedule starting Monday

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County School District held a special called meeting Thursday morning addressing the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the district.
“Just in our middle schools and high schools, we’ve had to quarantine over 225 students since Monday,” said Superintendent Steven Hampton. “That’s not even including today. We’ve seen 33 more positive cases in our students.”
In a four-to-one vote, the Lamar County School Board passed a motion for students in high school and middle school to move to an A-B hybrid schedule, set to take effect Monday.
“Group A will meet on Mondays and Thursdays at school,” Hampton said. “Group B will meet Tuesday and Friday. Everyone will be at home learning on Wednesday.”
This decision comes after seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases throughout the district. Both Sumrall High School and Purvis Middle School students and staff are currently in quarantine.
“It’s just a snowball effect when we have to start quarantining students and teachers,” Hampton said. “It’s just affecting the quality of our instruction.”
Hampton says the district feels this is the best option for students and staff.
“We feel like this can help, first and foremost, the quality of our instruction,” Hampton said. “By not having to quarantine so many students.”
The A-B schedule will go into effect Monday and last until Friday, Nov. 20.
Lamar County middle and high schools were previously on a traditional five-day schedule with an online learning option.
Students will still be allowed the online learning option under the hybrid schedule.
At this time, elementary schools will remain on the traditional school schedule.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.