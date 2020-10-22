Judge dismisses lawsuit against Hattiesburg, mayor over COVID-19 business closure

“The Court believes it fair to assume that customers would congregate inside the business, and that children would run, jump, sweat, breathe heavily, and likely — if the undersigned judge’s experience with children is any indication — shout, laugh, and generally behave as children typically do when playing," Starrett wrote in the ruling. “One need not be a doctor to see a rational connection between prohibiting the operation of such a facility and Defendants' objective of slowing the spread of a virus that is transmitted via airborne particles and surface contact.”