Hattiesburg employees donate blood for Make a Difference week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg city employees teamed up with the American Red Cross Thursday afternoon to help the community.
Firefighters, police officers and other Hub City employees did their part for Make a Difference Week by donating blood to the Red Cross at the Historic Train Depot.
A blood drive was held there from 12 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hattiesburg Fire Department assistant chief Danny Wade was among those who gave blood.
“It’s another way that we can give back to the community and another way that we can help out in saving lives,” Wade said.
Make a Difference Week will wrap up on Saturday.
