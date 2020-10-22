Hattiesburg to close, replace Campbell Loop bridge

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents of The Highlands in Hattiesburg and other drivers accessing U.S. 49 via Campbell Loop are going to have find an alternate route for about the next 10 months.
The City of Hattiesburg closed the Campbell Loop bridge Thursday, a situation unlikely to change until next summer, when a new, $300,000 span is expected to debut.
The current bridge, located between Broadacres Drive and Frontage Road, was deemed an unsafe structure and closed immediately.
The inspection, done by an independent, third-party structural engineer and bridge inspection team, came to light Monday, when the city was notified of a sinkhole that had developed adjacent to the bridge.
Using devices measuring wood rot and material degradation, the inspection team determined Wednesday that the bridge needed to be immediately closed to traffic and recommended a total reconstruction.
City officials said they anticipate the design phase taking three months, with the actual construction estimated at six to seven months.
Depending on weather and the eventual scope of the project, officials were estimating a completion date sometime in mid-to-late summer, 2021.
