Hattiesburg Clinic hosts 17th ADHD & Related Concerns Conference virtually

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Clinic’s Psychology and Counseling is hosting its 17th annual ADHD & Related Concerns Conference on Thursday and Friday, but this year the event is virtual.
Dr. Ronald Kent is a pediatrician specializing in ADHD at the Hattiesburg Clinic. He began the conference to provide more information about the disorder.
Kent says it’s important for those who work with young children to understand ADHD and its effects.
“ADHD is one of those disorders that you can’t just take care of in a doctor’s office," Kent said. "It involves school, it involves family, it involves other kinds of health care and mental health providers, it involves coaches and scouts and scout leaders, everybody.”
Kent says the conference is open to anyone interested in learning more about ADHD and other learning disabilities.
“We see primarily teachers, but parents, counselors, speech pathologists social workers – we have a lot of different people come in," Kent said. "It’s a far-reaching disorder that we just need as much information as we can out there to help the people with ADHD.”
School administrators and educators, counselors, marriage and family therapists, health care providers, nurses, psychologists, social workers, dyslexia therapists and speech-language pathologists can earn Continuing Education Units and credit hours for attending.
Kent explains that there are still a lot of misconceptions about ADHD that the conference continues to address so cases and can be diagnosed.
“A fair number of people still think you have to be hyperactive and you have to be, quote, ‘a bad kid’ to have ADHD, and that’s just not true," Kent said. "I call them the silent sufferers. Those who have problems with inattentive ADHD, and so they go through school thinking that they’re stupid. People are telling them they’re lazy and really they just can’t concentrate. And so we have – not just us but I think the world of mental health folks — have done a better job at trying to educate the public on the suffering that goes on with ADHD that is untreated.”
Kent adds that treatment and management are easy after diagnosis.
“It’s incredible the need and incredible the great good that can be done with information and treatment of ADHD," Kent said. “It’s not that hard, but you can’t treat people if they don’t know to come.”
So sharing information and resources is the main goal of the conference.
"That’s what we want to try to do, to give them a venue to learn and resources to then get help,” Kent said.
Since all of the virtual sessions are being recorded, you can still sign up until Oct. 28 to access the content. Those interested can sign up here.
The dates for next year’s conference are set for Oct. 21-22.
