Forrest Co. K9 unit seize over 20lbs of marijuana during traffic stop

Claudia Rivera, 32, of New Orleans, was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance-marijuana Tuesday following a traffic stop in Forrest County. (Source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins | October 22, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT - Updated October 22 at 11:09 AM

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Over 20 pounds of marijuana was seized by the Forrest County K9 unit Tuesday after a New Orleans woman was arrested following a traffic stop.

According to Forrest County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Scott Lees, 32-year-old Claudia Rivera, of New Orleans, was charged with trafficking a controlled substance-marijuana.

“K9s are vital to the apprehension of these trafficking illegal drugs to and through our community and this arrest is a prime example of their exceptional capabilities and service,” said Scott Lees, public information officer for the Forrest County Sheriff's Office.
“K9s are vital to the apprehension of these trafficking illegal drugs to and through our community and this arrest is a prime example of their exceptional capabilities and service,” said Lees.

Rivera was transported and booked into the Forrest County Correctional Facility.

