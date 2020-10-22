Forrest Co. K9 unit seize over 20lbs of marijuana during traffic stop

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Over 20 pounds of marijuana was seized by the Forrest County K9 unit Tuesday after a New Orleans woman was arrested following a traffic stop.
According to Forrest County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Scott Lees, 32-year-old Claudia Rivera, of New Orleans, was charged with trafficking a controlled substance-marijuana.
“K9s are vital to the apprehension of these trafficking illegal drugs to and through our community and this arrest is a prime example of their exceptional capabilities and service,” said Lees.
Rivera was transported and booked into the Forrest County Correctional Facility.
